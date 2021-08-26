Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 532,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,923 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.