Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,615 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 231.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RA opened at $22.07 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

