Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,333.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,180 and have sold 161,972 shares valued at $1,628,085. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

FOLD opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

