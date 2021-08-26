Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $765,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,057,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after buying an additional 1,473,258 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after buying an additional 923,990 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,626,000 after buying an additional 661,088 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TD opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lowered their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

