Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,165 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 53.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE NEP opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

