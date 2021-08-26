Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $13.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $57.11 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

