Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,969 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after buying an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $40.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.