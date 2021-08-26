Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,684 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of SRE opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.14.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.