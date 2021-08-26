Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,686 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 96.2% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,969,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,059,000 after purchasing an additional 965,704 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CHD opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

