Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 125,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.27. 51,360,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.