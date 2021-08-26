Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAP. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.10. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after acquiring an additional 205,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,926,000 after acquiring an additional 61,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

