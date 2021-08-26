Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.63.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $212.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

