Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Boosted by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.4% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $655.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $611.52. The company has a market cap of $312.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.