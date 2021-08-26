Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis Sells 44 Shares of Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total value of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).
Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,649 ($47.67) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £10.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. Admiral Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,534 ($33.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,353.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
See Also: How is a price target determined?
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.