Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research from $5.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

ADIL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,523. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

