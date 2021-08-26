Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $588.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $585.20 million and the highest is $593.49 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $833.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.28. 2,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,491. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after buying an additional 202,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

