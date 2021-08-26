Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.