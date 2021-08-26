Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. 303,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,317. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

