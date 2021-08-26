Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $5,476,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,556,935 shares of company stock worth $150,168,602. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

