Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 3,042 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF makes up about 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 147,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $4,251,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 371,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,542. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $156.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

