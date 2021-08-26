Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 157 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

