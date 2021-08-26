Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 56,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,272 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.54, for a total transaction of $42,553.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,670,082 shares of company stock worth $526,705,945. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $354.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.89 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

