Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 96,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 42,170 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

