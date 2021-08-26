Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,266,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.80 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

