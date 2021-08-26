Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after acquiring an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $432,562,000 after acquiring an additional 737,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after acquiring an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.18 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

