Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 150 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 464,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 170,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.73. 3,073,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,802. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

