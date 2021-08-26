Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $275.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

