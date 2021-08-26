Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,989,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,481,654. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $100.34 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

