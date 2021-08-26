AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

ELUXY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. AB Electrolux has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

