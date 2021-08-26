Aave (AAVE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $313.23 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Aave has a market cap of $5.01 billion and $313.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can now be purchased for approximately $381.31 or 0.00779155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00052668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00100660 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,145,378 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.