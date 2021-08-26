7,497 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE:DD opened at $75.03 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.14.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

