$733.25 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $733.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $722.20 million. Energizer posted sales of $763.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.89.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,573,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,030. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

