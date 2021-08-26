7,000 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,478. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

