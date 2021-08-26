$687.19 Million in Sales Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post sales of $687.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.91 million to $713.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.83.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DOOR traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,780. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

