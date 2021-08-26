$658.17 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce $658.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $667.33 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $254.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.43.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Five Below by 15.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $11.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.79. 28,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,358. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.71. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

