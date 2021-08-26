$63.57 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce sales of $63.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.00 million and the lowest is $60.20 million. Radius Health posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $246.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.66 million to $251.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $310.19 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $339.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 959 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,670. The company has a market cap of $634.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

