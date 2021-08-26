$617.70 Million in Sales Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce sales of $617.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $627.40 million. Kontoor Brands posted sales of $583.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE KTB traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. 1,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,741. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

