$56.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to post sales of $56.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.80 million to $57.40 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $226.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.50 million to $228.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $224.90 million, with estimates ranging from $216.20 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

HAFC traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 125,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

