$56.37 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $56.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.28 million to $56.46 million. Diana Shipping posted sales of $39.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.93 million to $204.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.49 million, with estimates ranging from $259.05 million to $311.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 111.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. 543,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,926. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $440.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.