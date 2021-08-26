$55.03 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to announce $55.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.12 million to $62.31 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $36.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $201.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.42 million to $226.59 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $326.69 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $497.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.41.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3,402.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period.

GBT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,138. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.