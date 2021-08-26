$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $5.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $4.61 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $20.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $21.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $22.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,964,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $5,456,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.05. 568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

