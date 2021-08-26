4NEW (KWATT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $57,956.35

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $57,956.35 and approximately $2,316.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

