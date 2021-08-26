$492.61 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report sales of $492.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.26 million to $505.00 million. Graco posted sales of $439.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Shares of GGG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.47. 2,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58. Graco has a 52-week low of $57.22 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

