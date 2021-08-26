4,916 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,701,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,585,000.

DFUS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,658. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

