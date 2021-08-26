42,491 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $716.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.23 and a 1 year high of $721.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.