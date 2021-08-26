34,865 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,640,846. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

