3,457 Shares in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after acquiring an additional 622,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,761 shares of company stock worth $4,747,227. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $108.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

