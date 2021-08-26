$34.57 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report $34.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $35.16 billion. JD.com posted sales of $25.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $149.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.35 billion to $151.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $182.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.19 billion to $188.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JD. DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,505,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,283. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

