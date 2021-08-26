$3.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.47 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $3.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 113.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

