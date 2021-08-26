2,907 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,907 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $124.74 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

